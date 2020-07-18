Lewisburg, Pa. – An intoxicated man was charged with allegedly assaulting a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Anthony Cesar Mere Melo, 25, of State College, was accused of assaulting the nurse during a visit to the emergency room shortly after 3 a.m. June 28. The nurse was attempting to draw blood from Mere Melo when he suddenly punched her in the left eye, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Kyle Phillips of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

“Mere Melo was highly combative with hospital staff to the point a bed restraint had to be used,” Phillips wrote. He was still combative and screaming at hospital staff after being restrained. Staff had to sedate Mere Melo so they could evaluate him, Phillips wrote.

Mere Melo was charged with a felony of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor of simple assault, and disorderly conduct. His preliminary hearing in front of District Magistrate A. Jeffrey Rowe is continued to September 3.

