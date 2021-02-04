Unityville, Pa. – A Benton man will have a preliminary hearing soon for allegedly assaulting a woman at a residence in Jordan Township, Lycoming County.

Joshua Swinehart, 33, has been charged with a misdemeanor of simple assault, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, and a summary of harassment in connection with the incident at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 3 at a residence at Shultz Lane.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Swinehart got into an altercation with a woman and threw a metal object at her. Swinehart then held the woman down on a bed so she couldn’t call police, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12 at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp in Muncy.

Docket Sheet