Assault charges

Unityville, Pa. – A Benton man will have a preliminary hearing soon for allegedly assaulting a woman at a residence in Jordan Township, Lycoming County.

Joshua Swinehart, 33, has been charged with a misdemeanor of simple assault, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, and a summary of harassment in connection with the incident at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 3 at a residence at Shultz Lane.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Swinehart got into an altercation with a woman and threw a metal object at her. Swinehart then held the woman down on a bed so she couldn’t call police, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12 at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp in Muncy.

Docket Sheet

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.