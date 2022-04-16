Muncy, Pa. — A 37-year-old man was charged with a felony for allegedly stealing Pokemon cards from Sheetz in Muncy Creek Township.

Tymen D. Watts, of Montoursville, took a total of 26 card packs worth just over $185 before a cashier called police, according to the affidavit.

The cashier told police that Watts entered the store shortly before 3 p.m. April 7, grabbed multiple packs of Pokemon cards, and left the store without purchasing them. A few minutes later, Watts came back into the store and allegedly took several more packs of cards, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Taylor Arnold of PSP Montoursville.

After watching video surveillance, police traced the thefts back to Watts through the registration for his vehicle, which was parked at the store.

Arnold said Watts received a felony retail theft charge due to this being his fifth retail theft. Watts also was charged with misdemeanors of retail theft and receiving stolen property.

At his arraignment at the Muncy magisterial office, District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $25,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.