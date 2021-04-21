Bloomsburg, Pa. — Authorities in Bloomsburg charged a man with a felony after he returned to a bar three times despite being told to stay away.

Charles Hopple, 60, of Bloomsburg was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing by Bloomsburg Police.

According to Patrolman James Cromley, Hopple was initially asked to leave the Paddock Café located at 810 Market Street at approximately 9:30 a.m. on April 10. Cromley said the owner of the business called police and stated Hopple was told several times he was not allowed in the bar.

According to the report, the owner of the Paddock Café drove Hopple home after his initial visit and advised Hopple not to come back to the bar.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on April 10, Hopple was back.

Officers said they made contact with Hopple at the Paddock as they arrived. Hopple was transported by officers to Geisinger-Bloomsburg for an evaluation. Officers said they told Hopple not to return to the Paddock Café.

At 1:25 p.m. on April 10, officers said they returned to the Paddock Café a second time. Officers said Hopple shouted at an employee and was upset the police had been called. Hopple left the bar after yelling at the employee.

Officers said they spoke with Hopple at his home and again advised him to stay away from the Paddock. Cromley said Hopple replied “yes” when asked if he understood.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Paddock a third time. Officers said Hopple left the bar before they arrived. According to the report, officers spoke with Hopple at his home and placed him under arrest. Hopple allegedly asked officers, “do we really have to do this?” as he was taken away.

Hopple was also charged with third-degree misdemeanor defiant trespassing.

Hopple was given $10,000 monetary bail and posted ten percent of it on April 10. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 28.