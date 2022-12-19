Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges.

John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove.

When police arrived, they found Foster walking out of the store parking lot. Foster told Kozma that he was sorry and that he would pay Walmart back, according to the affidavit.

Kozma found the following inside Foster's backpack: VIBE 300 earbuds valued at $29.88, Philips Norleco Aquatouch shaver valued at $49.96, and a Tommie Cooper sport knee sleeve valued at $9.97. Foster also had a box with a set of earbuds valued at $29.88 inside his front jacket pocket. Total value of items stolen was $119.69.

Kozma said Foster was charged with felony retail theft due to the five previous retail theft convictions. Previous retail theft charges stem from incidents in Snyder County on Jan. 16, 2019; Jan. 23, 2019; Feb. 5, 2019; June 27, 2017; and Aug. 2, 2016, according to court documents.

District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3, 2023 at Reed's office.

