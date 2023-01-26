Mansfield, Pa. — A man was charged with 12 felony counts of child pornography after police seized his cell phone as part of a child rape case.

Dylan Matthew Lewis, 24, of Williamsport, was the subject of a recent child rape investigation after police were tipped off that he allegedly had sexual contact with a minor in Maryland.

Detectives in Montgomery County in Maryland found out about the alleged sexual incident and contacted the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Northeast Computer Crime Task Force.

Police applied for a search warrant for Lewis's electronic devices and eventually located him on Jan. 18 at the 700 block of Lambs Creek Road in Richmond Township, Tioga County.

State police say they seized Lewis's cell phone and found explicit child sexual abuse images, according to a press release.

The Tioga County District Attorney's office approved charges, including a felony of criminal use of a communication facility.

Troopers found Lewis on Jan. 25 at his home in Lycoming County and took him into custody. District Judge Robert L. Repard in Tioga County arraigned Lewis. Repard denied bail based on the grounds that Lewis allegedly committed a felony of second-degree rape in Maryland.

Lewis remains in Tioga County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing on Feb. 8 at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings.

