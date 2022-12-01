Unityville, Pa. — A man was charged for shooting a gun into the air while driving in Jordan Township, just days after he was charged for a similar offense.

State police at Montoursville say Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, drove on Homebase Lane early the morning of Nov. 19 while honking his horn and firing at least two shots into the air. The homeowner who called police said shortly after 6 a.m. saw Minier driving a green Honda CRV onto a farm field near their home.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a spent 12-gauge shotgun shell on the road at the 100 block of Homebase Lane. Trooper Bryan Carlson says police found Minier a short time later on Route 118 and pulled him over.

Minier admitted to driving through the farm field on Homebase Lane earlier that morning while honking his horn. He told police he threw a garbage bag containing an empty box of shotgun shells out of his car at 320 5th Street in Benton, Carlson wrote in the affidavit.

Minier was charged two days earlier with terroristic threats after he shot rounds into the air at the 600 block of Hall Road. Minier had threatened a woman and made comments about being "the next Brian Taylor," referring to a homicide that occurred in Jordan Township on Nov. 5 in which Taylor killed his wife, sister, and an acquaintance.

Carlson noted that Minier has two active protection from abuse orders against him and had been ordered to relinquish his firearms to the Lycoming County Sheriff's Office or state police.

After a judge granted a search warrant request, police went through Minier's car and found two additional unfired shotgun shells. The shells matched the shell found on Homebase Lane, Carlson said.

Police filed misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, intentionally failing to relinquish firearms as required, and related charges. Following arraignment by on-call District Judge Denise Dieter, Minier was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2 at the Muncy office of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Court records show Minier also was charged with disorderly and criminal mischief - damage to property for a May 13 incident.

