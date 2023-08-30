New Columbia, Pa. — A man who was charged Tuesday for lying to investigators about the disappearance of a Union County toddler reportedly told them during a 2020 interview that he read in a paper that the boy's body was found in a gas station dumpster in Allenwood.

Henry Gust Bush, 54, of Mifflinburg, had been a focus in the investigation since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin went missing on Oct. 13, 1986. He was interviewed by police several times in the past 37 years and initially told police he spent time at Edkin's home the weekend of Oct. 11-12, according to court documents.

At the recommendation of a state grand jury, Bush was charged with a misdemeanor of obstruction of administration of law or other government services after he was caught lying during a Nov. 7, 2020 interview with police. Bush, who was 18 at the time Edkin disappeared, had downplayed his association with Edkin's mother, Debbie Mowery (formerly Debbie Wise).

Edkin had been sleeping in Mowery's bed that night when she left, shortly after midnight, to the Time Market to get gas and a pizza. When Mowery returned half an hour later, Edkin was gone.

Mowery's roommate at the time, Alberta Reynolds (formerly Alberta Sones) was on the first floor watching television at that time and did not report hearing or seeing anything. There were three other young children sleeping on the second floor, including Reynolds's 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, and Mowery's 4-year-old daughter, according to court documents.

A massive search ensued after that, with family, community members, and law enforcement canvassing the surrounding areas and the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Dogs also were used in the search and Edkin was entered into the database for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The 2-year-old's face was placed on milk cartons and on gas bills that generated hotline tips from callers around the country. Still, no suspect was found.

The following is from the state grand jury report, which made the recommendation to charge bush on July 21, 2023:

"Bush was first interviewed by police in 1986. Bush told police he had been at the home and spent the night on Saturday, Oct. 11. He also told police he had been "washing and waxing" Mowery's car on Sunday, Oct. 12. Mowery also had told police that Bush spent the night on Oct. 11 and that he was "in and out of the house all day" on Sunday as he washed her car and then attended the birthday party of Mowery's older son. Mowery drove Bush home after the party.

"Bush told police that on Oct. 13 he traveled to West Milton around 2 a.m. to check on his grandmother because her medical alert alarm was activated. He then returned to his mother's home.

"The following day, Oct. 14, a fire was discovered in the burn barrel in the backyard of Mowery's home. 'Torn children's shorts, a child's pajama bottoms with cuts in the legs and scotch tape stuck to the legs in various places along with a jersey were all found to be partially burned.' When investigators showed Bush the jersey from the burn barrel, he acknowledged it was his shirt. Bush told police he got grease on it while working on Mowery's car and that he gave it to her as a rag.

"A federal grand jury investigated the case in 1989, where Bush provided testimony similar to what he told police in 1986. He claimed when he found out about Edkin's disappearance Monday morning Oct. 13, 1986, he went to Mowery's home to help look for the boy and gave her a hug. He told the jury that he had met Mowery through a friend who babysat for Mowery. Bush claimed he and Mowery were not romantically involved.

"When Mowery appeared before the grand jury in 1989, she didn't mention Bush staying at the home in the hours leading to Edkin's disappearance, but mentioned Bush was 'like a son' to her. Mowery's babysitter, whom Bush was friends with, stayed with Mowery at her home for a while, and that's when Bush started coming around. The babysitter was not living with Mowery any more at the time Bush stayed there on Oct. 11.

"Years later, on Nov. 7, 2020, Bush was called to PSP Milton barracks where he was interviewed as police continued to work on the case. When Trooper Brian Watkins first reached out to Bush by phone, Bush told the trooper he had been 'cleared.' Watkins explained to Bush that this was what investigators were trying to accomplish through the interview and Bush responded, 'Thank God,' and 'I just want it over with.'

"During the interview, Bush claimed not to know Mowery or Reynolds well and had only known of them by his association with the babysitter. He claimed not to spend time at the house other than picking up the babysitter and did not recall spending the night on Oct. 11 or washing Mowery's car the next day. Bush said the last time he had contact with Mowery and Reynolds was a week or two prior to Edkin's disappearance, as he was cutting the grass as a 'one-time deal.'

"Bush then pointed out that police had found his shirt in the burn barrel. Bush claimed he ran out of gas as he was cutting the grass and when he filled up the lawnmower, it overflowed. Bush then took the shirt off and wiped the tank and lawnmower with it, 'so that it would not catch fire.' Bush said he couldn't recall which shirt he was wearing, but put it in the burn barrel.

"When asked about rumors regarding what happened to Edkin, Bush told police he read in the paper a month or two afterward that it was possible the boy was found in a dumpster at a gas station in Allenwood. Bush was not able to recall the source of the news, and police later pointed out that he was the only person to have ever provided that information to which he responded, 'of course.'"

Bush was asked to testify more recently to a state grand jury. Bush was asked again about spending the night at Mowery's home on Oct. 11. He testified he was not sure if he spent the night on Oct. 11.

Investigators also pointed out that Bush previously used the word "alibi" when he mentioned he went to check on his grandmother in West Milton during the early morning hours of Oct. 13. When asked why he would use the word "alibi" if he did nothing wrong, Bush replied, "I don't know."

Bush also said he "did not know" when he was asked about why he downplayed his relationship with Mowery and her roommate. When pressed further about why he lied to investigators, Bush claimed he did not know but it was not intentional.

Bush, when asked about his conflicting statements, said he thought he was "cleared." When asked if he thought he was "cleared" of a kidnapping, homicide, tampering with evidence or abuse of a corpse, Bush responded "that he was cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of the child."

Bush, who was asked again why he would lie to state police during his interview, responded that "he did not know and had no insight as to why he did it."

The misdemeanor charge was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg. A preliminary hearing date has not been set.

