New Columbia, Pa. — Charges were filed against a man in relation to the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County.

Henry Gust Bush, 54, of Mifflinburg, was charged with obstruction after he admitted he lied to investigators about the disappearance of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from the toddler's home in New Columbia, according to a release from state police at Milton. The charges come after a state grand jury reviewed the case and recommended on July 21 that Bush be charged with obstruction.

Police originally interviewed Bush on Nov. 7, 2020 about Edkin's disappearance. In October 2022, police announced they received new information on the case that pointed to a family member being involved in the boy's abduction. A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.

Related Reading: $10,000 reward offered for info to solve Union County missing child cold case

Police say Edkin was sleeping in his mother Debbie Mowery's bed the night of Oct. 13, 1986 when he went missing from their home on Second Street. Mowery had gone to a gas station late that night to get a pizza. Mowery's roommate, Alberta Sones, was home at the time Mowery left to go to the store. When Mowery returned, the front door was open and Edkin was gone from her bed.

Family and police used bloodhounds to search the surrounding area, including near the Susquehanna River, but they did not find any trace of Edkin. Police have said they don't believe the young boy walked away from the home.

Three other children, including Mowery's 5-year-old daughter, were asleep in the house at the time of the boy's disappearance. Police have confirmed Mowery's trip to the gas station and say the roommate passed a polygraph test.

Arresting Trooper Brian Watkins filed the charges Tuesday at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.