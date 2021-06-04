Williamsport, Pa. — The owner of Pitbull Construction & Maintenance LLC was charged with three felonies after failing to make good on a promise to complete work for a customer.

Jason Eric Port, 41, of Mill Hall was charged with theft by deception, deceptive business practices, and receives advance payment for services and fails to perform. All are felonies. The first two are third-degree with the third being second-degree.

Port was given $50,000 unsecured bail, which he posted on June 2. Records show Port was charged with similar offenses for a job he promised to do in Mill Hall.

In a similar story, Port was charged with multiple felonies on January 4, 2021 when he alllegedly promised to do work for a person and never showed up to help.

According to a report from Old Lycoming Township Police, Port told the accuser he would provide work on their home including sinks, countertops, cabinets, and flooring through his company, Pitbull Construction & Maintenance LLC.

Authorities used bank statement to corroborate the accuser’s story. Officers said statements showed the accuser wrote Port a check for $20,500 that would be used to purchase supplies for the alleged job.

The accuser told officers that Port gave reasons the job could not be completed throughout the month of Feb. Officers said they contacted Lowe’s, which said it had no transactions or orders involving Port or his company.

