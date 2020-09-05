Lewisburg, Pa. – A man who walked out of a Walmart store without paying for an air conditioner and comforter thought he got away with it – that is, until the store’s asset protection team reviewed the store’s video.

John N. Crawford, 41, of Harrisburg, was charged with one misdemeanor count of retail theft for the incident that occurred on July 7 at the Lewisburg Walmart, 120 AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township, Union County.

Crawford and a female companion walked into the store at 9:21 a.m. The video surveillance showed that Crawford went into the restrooms and the woman took a cart and placed an air conditioner in it, according to court documents. The woman then selected a comforter and placedit in the cart. Several moments later, she met Crawford in the electronics section. He selected four DVDs and placed them on top of the comforter.

Crawford then walked to the front door with the cart. When the customer host asked Crawford to see the receipt, he told him that his wife had it, according to court documents. The woman who was with Crawford started to exit the store a moment later. The customer host asked her for the receipt, but she reportedly told him she was not with Crawford.

The contacted Pennsylvania State Police at Milton later that day after reviewing store video of the incident. Both Crawford and the woman were observed on the video getting into the same vehicle.

The total amount of merchandise stolen was $193.

Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. A preliminary hearing for Crawford is set for Sept. 17.

