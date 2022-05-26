New Columbia, Pa. — A man was arraigned Thursday in Union County for allegedly shaking a 5-month-old infant to the point of causing traumatic brain injury and fractures.

Though the incident occurred on April 30, the infant remains at Geisinger Medical Center with a prognosis that is undetermined, according to PSP Milton.

Owen W. Moore, 31, of Cogan Station, was remanded to Union County Jail Thursday on felony charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch set his bail at $25,000 monetary.

Police say the infant was left in Moore’s care at a Gregg Township residence on April 30 when the mother went to work. Moore called 911 that morning to report that the infant was unresponsive. He claimed that he fed the infant a bottle and she stopped breathing shortly after she went to sleep, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Jessica Naschke. EMS personnel arrived and saw Moore holding the infant, who was unresponsive and limp.

Moore did not notify the infant’s mother until after he called 911. He also had a 3-year-old child in his care that day, Naschke said.

Moore later told police in an interview that the infant had choked after being fed a bottle of formula with water, and that he “shook her a little bit and bounced her in my arms,” according to Naschke. Moore told police he realized then the infant was not breathing and laid her on the floor to attempt resuscitation efforts.

The infant was initially taken to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and later was transferred to Geisinger for treatment of traumatic injuries.

On May 3, a Geisinger pediatrician examined the infant and found that she had suffered physical traumatic injury as well as a secondary injury from going without oxygen for 15 to 20 minutes, Naschke wrote.

The infant was reported to have traumatic brain injury, as well as fractures on her left foot and leg. Upon a subsequent examination on May 9, the pediatrician determined that the infant had injuries consistent with being shook.

Dr. Justin Bellino told police the injuries, including the fractured foot, is consistent with child abuse and it appeared someone had pulled the infant's foot violently, Naschke wrote.

A preliminary hearing for Moore is scheduled for June 7 at Mensch's office in Mifflinburg.

