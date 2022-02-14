Berwick, Pa. – A Columbia County man was charged after he allegedly used a counterfeit bill that said for “motion picture use only” to pay for gas.

Jacob D. Fetterman, 33, of Berwick, got gas for his vehicle on Nov. 2 at Giant in Briar Creek and allegedly used the $100 counterfeit bill to pay, according to the arrest affidavit. The cashier was not immediately aware that the bill was counterfeit and gave Fetterman $85 back in change.

Once the store later discovered the counterfeit bill and was able to use Fetterman’s Giant bonus card to trace the transaction back to him. Trooper Michael O’Neill of PSP Bloomsburg contacted Fetterman, who admitted to using the counterfeit bill, according to the affidavit.

Fetterman was charged with misdemeanors of theft by deception, possession of a instrument of crime, receiving stolen property, and a summary of retail theft. A preliminary hearing is set for March 14 at the office of District Judge Richard W. Knecht.

