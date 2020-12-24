Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A man was jailed after he threw a liquor bottle at a woman’s foot and injured her early Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

According to state troopers, Matthew B. Shaner, 37, threw the liquor bottle and hit the female victim’s foot shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence at the 1400 block of Briarwood Drive in Loyalsock Township. The woman had bleeding and swelling on her foot as a result of the assault.

When troopers Dunchick and Sulitka arrived, Shaner refused to comply with verbal commands. Shaner then attempted to tackle the troopers and grab their tasers, according to state police. He was eventually taken into custody.

Shaner was charged with two felony counts each of aggravated assault, criminal attempt at disarming law enforcement, two misdemeanors of simple assault, one misdemeanor of resisting arrest, and various summaries.

Shaner was arraigned in front of District Magistrate Christian D. Frey. He was committed to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.

