Montoursville, Pa. – A Montoursville man was jailed after he threatened a victim with an ax at a residence at Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville responded to the incident at the Creekside Country Market at 4054 Route 87 shortly after 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

Police said Charles Fisher, 51, approached a female victim as she was sitting in her vehicle and made a threatening statement. As the female began to leave, Fisher took an ax from his vehicle and approached the woman again as he continued to make threatening statements.

Fisher then fled the scene and headed north on Route 87, according to state police. He was located and arrested on Oct. 27.

Police charged Fisher with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, and a summary of disorderly conduct. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman and was remanded to Lycoming County Prison, according to state police.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 2 at Whiteman’s office.

