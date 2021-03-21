Danville, Pa. – A man was charged for entering a Montour County hotel and threatening staff with a gun on March 7, according to state police.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Ryan F. Da Silva, 31, of Virginia Beach, Va., entered the lobby of the Super 8 in Valley Township at 10:25 a.m. with a gun and began threatening and assaulting staff.

When troopers arrived, Da Silva had already left in a Nissan Pathfinder. He was later found and was arrested for separate charges.

For this incident, Da Silva was charged with a felony aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, as well as misdemeanors of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder who set bail at $100,000 monetary.

