Lewisburg, Pa. – A Selinsgrove man was arrested for stealing a taser gun from a security officer at Evangelical Community Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Jeremy Welch, 23, was at the hospital in Kelly Township shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday Nov. 16 when he forcefully removed the taser from a security officer. Welch attempted to flee on foot from the emergency room but was restrained by two security officers, according to state police.

Welch then got into a fight with the security officers. As a result, both officers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Welch was charged with several felony counts of robbery, aggravated assault, misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge John Reed. Welch was committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.

