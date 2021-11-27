Williamsport, Pa. – A man was caught on surveillance video stealing more than $4,000 from a game of skills machine at a city laundromat.

Keith D. Getz, 34, of Williamsport, was arrested on felony theft and burglary charges for the alleged incident that occurred on Nov. 4 at the Launderama on Washington Boulevard. Police were called to the laundromat after the owners discovered the Pennsylvania Game of Skills machine was damaged and $4,612 was missing, according to the arrest affidavit.

Williamsport Bureau of Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and saw a man, later identified as Getz, enter the laundromat at 10:35 p.m. and head toward the skills machine at the north side of the building. Getz was inside the building for approximately 10 minutes and was seen leaving with a pry bar and other items in his hands, wrote Officer Ericka Heath in the affidavit.

The surveillance camera that faces the skills machines was turned away at the time. When police responded to the scene, they also observed a piece of a Dremel tool on the floor next to the damaged machine.

Police were able to piece together a case against Getz when they responded to a disturbance incident involving Getz on Nov. 6 at the 600 block of Cemetery Street. Getz’s pickup truck was parked at the residence and police saw a Dremel toolbox, pry bar, and a gray backpack which contained the sweatshirt police observed Getz was wearing during the theft, Heath wrote.

Getz’s truck was towed to the city police impound lot, as Heath began the process of applying for a search warrant. When police came back with the search warrant on Nov. 9, they discovered that the Dremel toolbox had been moved from the front of the truck to the middle seat and the pry bar and backpack were missing.

Heath watched surveillance video from the impound lot and observed Getz jumping the lot’s fence the evening of Nov. 8 and removing items from the back seat of the truck, Heath wrote. He was wearing a green and black motorcycle helmet at the time.

Getz was seen on video getting out of the truck with the backpack and climbing over the fence before running off in a northwest direction.

When police arrested Getz on Nov. 9, he had a backpack with a pry bar sticking out of it on his person and the green and black motorcycle helmet which was seen on the video from the impound lot, Heath wrote.

Getz was arraigned at the office of District Judge William C. Solomon and bail was set at $100,000 monetary.

Police also connected Getz with a theft earlier this month at Masden's Laundry. An anonymous individual provided a tip to police that Getz had broken into the game of skills machine there, Heath wrote.

Docket Sheet