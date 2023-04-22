Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lebanon County man is accused of stealing his recently repossessed car from the towing company's lot near Selinsgrove.

State police at Selinsgrove say the theft occurred on Dec. 20, just one day after A1 Towing and Recovery came to a home in Lebanon and took the 2019 silver Toyota Corolla.

The car had been taken to A1's lot in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Police say the Toyota was discovered stolen on Jan. 10 when workers were going to prepare it for an auction. Video surveillance showed a black SUV had pulled into the lot on Dec. 20. Carlos A. Lebron Cespedes, 33, of Lebanon, reportedly got out of the SUV, got into the Toyota, and then drove off, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Smyers.

Shortly after the theft was discovered, an A1 employee drove to the home in Lebanon and saw the Toyota sitting outside. He observed Lebron Cespedes get into the car and start driving. The worker followed Lebron Cespedes for several blocks. When Lebron Cespedes stopped, the worker got out of his tow truck and knocked on the Toyota's window stating that the car was stolen. Lebron Cespedes told the worker he did not speak English and took off, Smyers said.

Lebron Cespedes was arrested on April 17 and was arraigned on charges of theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license. District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $10,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

