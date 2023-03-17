Coal Township, Pa. — A scrapper in Northumberland County was caught stealing copper pipes from a property.

Kevin Eric Eltringham, 39, of Coal Township, allegedly took the pipes on Feb. 27 from a dumpster at a property at 1149 West Arch Street. Officer Nathan Foust of Coal Township Police Department says the victim called police stating Eltringham had stolen the pipes and that he had it on video.

When police arrived, they found Eltringham walking near the intersection of Water and Poplar streets. He did not have any items from the property on his person or in his backpack at the time, Foust wrote in the affidavit.

Foust contacted the victim, who told him that the copper pipes outside the property were gone. The victim's Blink video showed Eltringham bent over looking at the pile of pipes at the property.

Police also received surveillance video from nearby homes that showed Eltringham walking north on Locust Street carrying several sections of copper pipe. One of the pipes was more than 6-feet long, according to Foust.

The next day, Foust went to Stoneroad Iron and Metal and found that a person, reportedly Eltringham, had come in to sell copper pipes. Foust said the pipes seen at the metal scrapping business matched the large pipe missing from the victim's property.

Eltringham was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. This is not Eltringham's first theft charge. He was charged last summer for stealing automotive parts for scrap metal.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4 at the office of District Judge John Gembic for Eltringham's most recent theft charges.

