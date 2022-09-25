Milton, Pa. — A man in Northumberland County is accused of charging $2,295 on a company credit card to play the lottery.

State police at Milton say Jason Enterline, 37, of Milton, made the unauthorized charges on the company card at American Truck Plaza on 1460 N. Ridge Road Turbot Township. Enterline also was seen on surveillance video taking $700 of lottery tickets.

Trooper Yedlosky says police received a call on Sept. 12 about the alleged thefts.

Enterline was charged with access device fraud, receiving stolen property, and theft by unlawful taking through the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

