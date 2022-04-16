Hummels Wharf, Pa. -- Police didn't find a staged abduction gag at a Walmart store funny. The man who planned the abduction of his friend for a bachelor party is now facing disorderly conduct charges.

Police said the time units took to respond to the store on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township and investigate caused a delay in other dispatch calls to law enforcement evening of April 15.

Christopher Guffey, 31, of Winfield, went to the store shortly after 7:30 p.m. in a van with several others. When they arrived, they found their friend and placed a bag over his head. The men then pulled their friend into the van in a forceful manner causing immediate alarm for customers in the area, according to a report from PSP Selinsgrove.

Multiple state police units responded to the scene to investigate. An extensive and timely investigation was conducted which involved several troopers as well as Walmart staff. Police did not find out until they were well into the investigation that the incident was related to a bachelor party, according to the release.

Police said the staged abduction caused a potentially hazardous situation, serious public inconvenience, annoyance, and alarm. Charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate John Reed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.