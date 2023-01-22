CHARGED_Generic_2023

Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. 

State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. 

A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. 

