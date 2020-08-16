Milton, Pa. — A Muncy man was taken into custody after he allegedly shot another man off I-180 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

According to WKOK Radio, Steven Burns, 57, was injured in the shooting. It is not known at this time where Burns is from or if he was taken to the hospital.

Zachary Johns of Muncy was in a vehicle with Burns around 1 a.m. Sunday when the two got into an argument. They pulled off at the intersection of I-180 and Route 54, and as they exited the vehicle Johns fired a shot and then shot Burns in the abdomen, according to WKOK.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton arrested Johns. He was arraigned on charges of aggravated and simple assault, making terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Johns was taken to the Northumberland County Prison. Police continue to investigate.