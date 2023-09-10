Milton, Pa. — A man was charged after he admitted to shooting his dog at a home on Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, according to state police at Milton.

Troopers arrived at a home on Aug. 8 and found the man sitting behind his deceased dog, according to Trooper Joseph Yedlosky. The man, who police did not identify in their report, admitted to shooting the dog.

Police filed animal cruelty charges at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.

