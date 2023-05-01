Lewisburg, Pa. — A Clarks Summit man was charged for sending dozens of threatening messages via social media to a male in Union County.

Paul Joshua Davis, 18, was charged with misdemeanors of terroristic threats, stalking, and harassment for the incident that began in May 2022 when he and the accuser had a falling out, police say.

Davis sent a voice message to a mutual friend stating the accuser was going to be "killed off," according to the affidavit written by Patrolman Joshua Dreisbach of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Davis also started sending multiple text messages to the accuser. Additionally, Davis made several posts about the accuser on Instagram.

The accuser went to police in March with screenshots of messages Davis had sent as well as voice messages. In one of the messages, Davis said, "What comes around goes around" and then threatened him with death, Dreisbach wrote. The accuser told police he and Davis had been friends since childhood until they had the falling out last year.

Police estimate by May 30 of that year, Davis had sent the accuser 35 messages. Content of the messages ranged from "should have gouged out (accuser's) eyes" to "I will (expletive) you up," according to the affidavit.

By Aug. 30, Davis had hacked the accuser's Instagram account and had posted videos of the accuser as a child. The accuser did not want those videos posted for the public, Dreisbach said.

At the end of March, 2023, Davis had sent more than 30 messages to the accuser, Dreisbach said. In the messages, Davis told the accuser to "wake up and die," Davis also reportedly posted a threatening video about the accuser on YouTube.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Davis on May 18 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

