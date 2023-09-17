Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was caught selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to a confidential informant on two occasions in a Walmart parking lot, according to state police.

Harmony Nyree Muhammad, 22, now faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

On Aug. 2, a confidential informant contacted Muhammad via cell phone and arranged to buy 10 grams of fentanyl and five grams of crack cocaine at the parking lot of the Selinsgrove Walmart on North Susquehanna Trail, according to the affidavit.

The informant arranged another purchase on Sept. 7 in which they agreed to buy three bricks of fentanyl, five grams of crack cocaine, and three grams of loose fentanyl in the parking lot. An undercover officer from state police at Selinsgrove witnessed the transaction and pulled Muhummad over a short time later in his 2018 maroon Ford Taurus, according to the affidavit.

Muhammad was taken into custody and arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18 at the office of District Judge Scott A. Zeigler.

