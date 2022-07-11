RoadRage_generic_2022

Bellefonte, Pa. — A man in Centre County allegedly spit on the window of another driver's vehicle during a road rage incident. 

State police at Rockview say Anthony J. Bruno, 34, of Mingoville, got out of his vehicle and approached a female driver's vehicle the evening of July 3 on S. Eagle Valley Road in Boggs Township. 

Bruno is accused of yelling obscenities at the woman and spitting on her window. He was cited with disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. 

Docket Sheet

