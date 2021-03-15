Lewisburg, Pa. – A Union County man was cited recently for disorderly conduct after he refused to turn his music down while sitting in his car outside of Kelly Township businesses.

Cory R. Hartman, 33, of Mifflinburg, was parked outside of businesses in a plaza on AJK Boulevard the morning of Feb. 26 when he turned up the music, according to the criminal complaint.

A business owner in the plaza noticed that Hartman had all the windows of his vehicle down and the rear hatch open as he was playing the music at a high volume. When the business owner confronted Hartman and asked him to turn the music down because it was disturbing others, Hartman replied “I don’t know what to tell you,” according to the complaint written by Trooper Matthew Lada of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

The business owner, who called police, noted that it sounded like Hartman turned the music up louder as he went back inside the business.

Once Lada arrived, Hartman turned the music down. Hartman allegedly told Lada he was doing nothing wrong. “He continued to raise his voice at me as I was attempting to speak with him,” Lada wrote.

Hartman was taken into custody. A misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct – unreasonable noise was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Union County.

