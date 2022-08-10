West Milton, Pa. — A Milton man is accused of assaulting a woman after she reportedly turned him down for sex.

The accuser went to the hospital early the morning of July 13 after Mickail R. Henriquez, 20, allegedly assaulted her at a party at a West Milton apartment, according to state police at Milton.

The accuser told police that a man she knew as "Machia," who police later found was Henriquez, came up to her and wanted sex. When the woman told Henriquez no, she had to push him away. Henriquez then punched her in the face.

The accuser told Trooper Kyle Drick she punched Henriquez back in self- defense, according to the affidavit. Henriquez then allegedly picked the woman up and threw her down on the concrete. She was treated at the hospital for a concussion, bruising to her face, and a laceration that required two stitches.

Police interviewed Henriquez, who told them the woman punched him in the face after the two began arguing. Henriquez admitted to pushing the accuser, causing her to fall and hit her head on the concrete, Drick said.

Two witnesses interviewed by police also stated that the accuser punched Henriquez during an argument, which led to him pushing her hard enough to fall on the concrete.

Henriquez was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of simple assault due to the fight being "mutual combat," Drick noted. Henriquez also was cited with summary harassment through the office of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

