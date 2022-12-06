Montgomery, Pa. — State police say a man in Montgomery pulled a knife on a woman after they got into a fight.

Derrick Marc Creamer, 19, shoved a woman to the ground on Nov. 26 as they fought at a Main Street home, according to Trooper Matthew Patrick of state police at Montoursville.

As the woman started to get up, Creamer grabbed a knife and held it to her throat, Patrick said. When police arrived, Creamer admitted to grabbing the knife and pointing it at the woman.

Creamer was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, and summary harassment. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $25,000, which was changed to unsecured during his preliminary hearing on Dec. 2.

Creamer's case was waived for court. He will appear in front of Lycoming County Judge Ryan Tira on Dec. 12.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.