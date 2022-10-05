Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle.

State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer.

Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as off-duty police officer, Sgt. Bolig. For the next 20 minutes, Bolig made Hoke place his hands on the back of the truck, patted him down, and asked what he was doing at the restaurant, said Trooper Ronald Schall.

Bolig brought up Hoke's previous DUI charge and told him he was not to be at the restaurant's bar due to the conviction. Hoke told Bolig he was there waiting for a friend to get him food. Bolig then allegedly threatened to handcuff Hoke and asked him to show his driver's license.

Hoke later told police that Bolig had threatened several times to jail him. Hoke was under the impression that Bolig was a police officer, Schall said.

Several witnesses told police that they saw Bolig conducting the search and became concerned.

Bolig was charged with impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct, and harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 26 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet

