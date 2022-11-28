Hughesville, Pa. — A woman woke up one evening to find a man staring into her front room window.

State police at Montoursville say the accuser told them she fell asleep on her couch the evening of Nov. 7 at her Shrewsbury Township home. She awoke a short time later when her dog started barking at the front window.

The accuser told Trooper Ryan Smith she saw a person looking into the window. She suspected it was her neighbor, James C. Mio Sones, 60, with whom she had some negative interactions with in the past.

When police interviewed Sones, he told them he had been looking into the woman's window because he suspected illegal activity, Smith said.

A misdemeanor charge of loitering and prowling at nighttime and summary harassment was filed at the Muncy magisterial office. A preliminary hearing in front of District Judge William C. Solomon is set for Dec. 30.

Docket Sheet

