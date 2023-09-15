Scranton, Pa. — A Mississippi man was charged for flashing his genitalia and masturbating on a flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania.
James Torrez Smith, 24, of Jackson, now faces a federal charge of violation of law on an aircraft, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Smith was a passenger on the flight which left Chicago on June 6. Throughout the flight, Smith exposed his genitalia and engaged in masturbation, according to a release.
Smith could face up to 90 days imprisonment if found guilty of the charge.
