Scranton, Pa. — A Mississippi man was charged for flashing his genitalia and masturbating on a flight from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pennsylvania.

James Torrez Smith, 24, of Jackson, now faces a federal charge of violation of law on an aircraft, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Smith was a passenger on the flight which left Chicago on June 6. Throughout the flight, Smith exposed his genitalia and engaged in masturbation, according to a release.

Smith could face up to 90 days imprisonment if found guilty of the charge.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.