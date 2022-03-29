Watsontown, Pa. – A man led police on a high-speed chase from Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County to Watsontown in Northumberland County, clocking speeds up to 110 mph at times.

Roland P. Martin, 28, of Wyalusing now faces felony charges of fleeing and eluding police, a misdemeanor of DUI – third offense, and related traffic summaries for the incident that occurred the evening of March 21.

State police at Montoursville were called to Motel 6 in Loyalsock Township shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. Martin, who was allegedly involved in the disturbance, fled the scene in a silver Ford Escape SUV, according to the arrest affidavit.

Martin headed east on Interstate 180 and troopers stationed near Mall Road in Muncy Township activated their lights and attempted to pull Martin over, police say. Martin continued to head east and began accelerating up to 100 mph once he reached the interchange with Route 405.

Troopers reported following Martin through the Northumberland County line.

Trooper Ryan Smith noted in the affidavit that Martin continued to change lanes without a turn signal and was swerving. As Martin approached the interchange with Route 54, he continued to travel at a high rate of speed and forced a vehicle off the road. Martin got off at the Route 54 exit and turned left, continuing to swerve, nearly hitting other vehicles, wrote Smith.

Martin turned onto Route 44 and headed toward Watsontown, as his speed reached 110 mph. According to Smith, the vehicle pursuit ended when Martin stopped his vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue in Watsontown and began to flee on foot.

A trooper on the ground caught up with Martin at the 400 block of Main Street and depoloyed his taser. Martin, who Smith noted had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, was taken into custody.

Martin was taken to UPMC Williamsport for a blood draw, but he refused, Smith wrote. Martin’s license was suspended at the time. According to PennDOT records, Martin previously had two DUIs.

Martin was arraigned by Muncy Magisterial Judge William C. Solomon who set bail at $100,000. Martin remains in Lycoming County Jail.

