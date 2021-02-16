White Deer, Pa. – A man has been charged for leading state police on a high-speed chase on Feb. 2 in Union County, at times clocking speeds up to 90 miles per hour on ice and snow- covered roads.

Justyn D. Holmes, 42, of Selinsgrove, faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and multiple traffic summaries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the chase began shortly after 5 p.m. when police were called to the White Deer Trailer Park in White Deer Township. As police were wrapping up the investigation there, Holmes led troopers on a pursuit while driving a black Chrysler 300.

Holmes drove approximately 5 miles up to the White Deer Pike at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour on the ice and snow-covered roadways, according to state police. Holmes and a male passenger were apprehended and brought back to the state police barracks in Milton.

Charges against Holmes were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16.

