Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area.

Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Whitford activated his emergency lights and that's when Daniels started weaving through traffic as he reached speeds over 100 mph, according to the affidavit. Daniels passed several vehicles as he drove on the berm near the Susquehanna Valley Mall heading north toward Shamokin Dam. Whitford says Daniels ran a red light and hit a vehicle that had several children inside.

Police decided to terminate the pursuit near the McDonald's in Shamokin Dam due to safety reasons. Troopers found Daniels a short time later and took him into custody.

Daniels was charged with a felony fleeing and eluding police, misdemeanors of recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage, and various traffic summaries. On-call district magistrate Bo Trawitz set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 14 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.