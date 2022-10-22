Hughesville, Pa. — A man who has spent the past year in jail was charged for possession of firearms.

Anthony Clark of Wolf Township told police earlier this month that he had several firearms in his possession that belong to Aaron Lee Clark, 39, of Hughesville. Aaron Clark has been incarcerated at Clinton County Prison since April 2021 on charges of rape of a child.

Prior to going to jail, Aaron Clark allegedly gave several of his firearms to Anthony Clark. Aaron Clark had mentioned to Anthony that he was not supposed to own firearms due to a previous conviction, according to Cpl. Tyler Morse of state police at Montoursville.

After Aaron Clark was committed to jail, Anthony called Frederick Mosteller of Wolf Township to take the firearms. Aaron Clark's firearms remained at Mosteller's home until parole officers seized two of them on July 18, Morse said. Mosteller had three remaining firearms belonging to Aaron Clark that he took back to Anthony Clark a short time later.

Aaron Clark is not to own firearms due to a May 19, 2008 conviction of owning a prohibited offensive weapon, Morse said.

Morse filed five felony charges possession of firearm prohibited against Aaron Clark at the Muncy magisterial office. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $15,000.

