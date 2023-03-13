Milton, Pa. — A man held two women against their will on Sunday with a knife at a Milton home, police say.

Cpl. Chad Lehman of Milton Police says they were dispatched on March 12 to the home at 274 Hepburn Street for a reported domestic fight in progress.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Joseph F. Reyes-Gonzalez, had been holding the two women at knife point for at least an hour, police say. During that time, Reyes-Gonzalez allegedly threatened multiple times to murder them. Dispatch told police prior to their arrival that Reyes-Gonzalez was in possession of a knife.

When officers arrived, the women were able to run out of the home. Reyes-Gonzalez attempted to chase them. When Reyes-Gonzalez saw the officers, he threw a large knife to the ground, Lehman said. Reyes-Gonzalez then went back inside the home and police took him into custody without incidence.

Police found out through the investigation that a third female victim had stopped at the home during the incident. Reyes-Gonzalez brandished a knife and he told her if she came back, he would murder her and the two women inside the home, Lehman said. The woman then called 911.

Reyes-Gonzalez was charged with two counts each of kidnapping, unlawful restraint, three counts of terroristic threats, and related charges. He was committed to Northumberland County Prison where he awaits arraignment.

Watsontown Police assisted at the scene.

