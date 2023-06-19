Millmont, Pa. — The father of a Hartley Township man sought medical treatment after his son hit him over the head with a dining room chair, police say.

Michael V. Caruso, 47, got into a fight with his father shortly before 7:30 p.m. May 24 at their home on Louella Lane. Trooper Sean Doherty of state police at Milton says Caruso claimed his father started calling him names, which made him mad. That's when Caruso picked up a dining room chair and struck his father, James Caruso, over the head.

When Doherty arrived at the scene, he observed a large gash with extensive bleeding and swelling over James' forehead, he wrote in the affidavit. James was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital for an extensive head injury and concussion-like symptoms.

Michael Caruso was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 15 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet

