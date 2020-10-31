Milton, Pa. – A Mifflinburg man was charged for allegedly having sexual relations with a girl under the age of 16 at several locations in Northumberland County.

John D. Houtz Jr. was 19 at the time the incidents occurred between August and November 2017, according to court documents.

The first incident occurred in either August or September 2017 at a residence in Sunbury when the girl was 14 years old, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Sara Barrett of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Houtz allegedly had oral sex with the girl.

The girl told police that a second incident occurred in November 2017 at a residence in Milton when the girl was 15 years old. Houtz gave the girl marijuana and they smoked it together before having sexual intercourse, Barrett wrote.

Police were alerted to the incidents when a woman came to PSP Milton in June 2020 regarding Houtz’s alleged behavior with several young girls.

Houtz was charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.

He was arraigned on Sept. 15 at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton and posted $50,000 bail after it was reduced from $75,000.

Docket Sheet