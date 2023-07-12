Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — A Snyder County man was cited for animal cruelty for keeping two pit bulls in inhumane conditions, according to state police.

State police at Selinsgrove were called on July 1 to a home on Troxelville Road in Center Township for a report of animal cruelty and neglect. Through investigation, police found that two pit bulls were living in a barn, where temperatures had reached up to the mid-90s. The owner, Beau Brady Keister, 38, allegedly did not feed the dogs or give them water, according to Trooper Schall.

Keister was cited with summary neglect, confinement of a dog on a chain, and cruelty to animals. The summaries were filed at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

