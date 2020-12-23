Milton, Pa. – A man was charged after he allegedly threatened an employee and grabbed the drive-thru window at a fast food restaurant in Northumberland County.

Anthony Rodrigues, 41, of Milton, threatened the employee when he went through the drive-thru of Burger King in East Chillisquaque Township shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 20, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Rodrigues started “yelling profanities at the victim, who was a Burger King employee, for having his order messed up,” wrote Trooper Kyle Drick in a public information release report.

Rodrigues then reportedly threatened the victim, advising that he would hit his head off the ledge before police could get there. He then grabbed the drive-thru window.

Rodrigues was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.