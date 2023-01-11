Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say.

Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg.

A representative from Bing's called McMullen the next day and advised him of the bill, but McMullen didn't pay, records show. Bing's sent a certified letter to McMullen on Oct. 24 giving him 30 days to pay the bill or charges would be pressed.

McMullen still has not paid the bill, according to Stroup. He has also not answered phone calls from Bing's.

A misdemeanor theft of services charge was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Docket Sheet

