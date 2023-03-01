Beavertown, Pa. — A man was charged after he crashed into a Snyder County home and missed hitting a man by inches.

Kobe Douglas Strawser, 20, of Beavertown, was driving south on Route 522 late the night of Jan. 19 when he crashed into a home in West Beaver Township. Trooper Craig Magnuson of state police at Selinsgrove says Strawser was impaired when he lost control of his Buick Regal and slid off the roadway into the yard of the home at 22276 Route 522.

Strawser's car hit a carport and then crashed into a Ford Mustang that was parked in the garage. His car then went through the living room and missed hitting resident Robert Smith by inches, Magnuson said in the affidavit. Smith was sitting in a chair at the time.

When Magnuson interviewed Strawser at the scene, he said he crashed due to "slippery roads." Strawser also estimated he was going 100 mph at the time of the crash. Magnuson noted that Strawser's eyes were bloodshot and he smelled like alcohol. Strawser told police that he had smoked marijuana three hours prior and had a medical marijuana card.

Police charged Strawser with recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, and various traffic summaries. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28 at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.