Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with rain at times late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected.