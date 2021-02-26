Danville, Pa. – A Montour County man is accused of causing $7,500 worth of damage to a Liberty Township residence after he chased victims there with a hammer.
Kahsean Bohner, 25, of Danville, chased a male and female victim while swinging a hammer shortly after 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Bohner destroyed items inside the house, according to a report written by Trooper Tyler Arbogast.
Felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief-damage property and related misdemeanor and summary charges were filed at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder. Bail was set at $25,000 monetary.