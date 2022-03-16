Muncy, Pa. – A man who caused $2,157 of damage to a bar in Muncy Valley in a fit anger was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to the arrest affidavit, Nathan Minier, 42, was at JLP Bar and Grill in Penn Township, Lycoming County, the evening of Feb. 12 when he became angry, broke a pool stick, and then hit the deck railing of the bar with his vehicle as he attempted to flee.

The incident began when Minier threw several quarters at a victim in the bar. Minier then hit the victim during a physical confrontation and was told to leave the bar, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Ernest Capobianco of PSP Montoursville.

At that point, Minier grabbed a pool stick from a patron, smashed it over his knee, and slammed the broken pool stick onto the floor. As he was leaving the bar, Minier punched the window to the front door and broke the glass, Capobianco wrote.

Minier got into his vehicle and did a burnout on the roadway and then hit the bar’s front deck railing, causing damage. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police filed misdemeanor charges on March 1 of criminal mischief-damage property, and summaries of harassment and disorderly conduct at the Muncy magisterial office. A preliminary hearing is set for April 1.



