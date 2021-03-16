Loyalsock Township, Pa. – Police were called to a residence in Loyalsock Township for a reported overdose and encountered a combative individual.

Robert Reserve, 30, now faces misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, they were dispatched to the residence on Pennsylvania Avenue the afternoon of March 12, along with EMS. Once police and first responders arrived, Reserve became combative with them, according to a press release.

Reserve was then transported to UPMC Williamsport for further medical attention. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. Bail was set at $7,500 monetary.