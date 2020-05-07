Lawrenceville, Pa. – A Tioga County man was arrested early Wednesday morning for attempted homicide when he allegedly shot a man from New York.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield were dispatched to 120 Scenic View Drive, Farmington Township, shortly before 3 a.m. Police said Lewis John Nagy, 34, of Tioga, got into a verbal argument with Matthew McNeill, 35, of Lindley, N.Y. and discharged a birdshot out of a 410 handgun into the victim’s back side.

According to a report on First News Now, McNeill's injury was of a serious nature, requiring Pennsylvania State Police to apply a tourniquet to his arm to control the bleeding. Paramedics and Lawrenceville EMS treated the McNeill while waiting for Guthrie Air to arrive to transport McNeill to a trauma center.

McNeill was transported by helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for treatment.

Nagy was arraigned in front of Elkland District Magistrate James Edgcomb, who did not grant him bail.