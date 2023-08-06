Lewisburg, Pa. — A West Milton man and an accomplice allegedly punched and kicked an employee at Lewisburg Walmart as onlookers attempted to stop the fight.

Jovan Markus Garcia, 20, now faces a felony aggravated assault charge, misdemeanors of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and summary harassment for the alleged incident that occurred on Aug. 1.

Trooper Gideon Green of state police at Milton says Garcia and another man walked into the store and saw the employee working the grocery aisle. Garcia then punched the employee in the face and threw him to the ground. The employee told troopers the men punched and kicked him several times while he was on the ground, as well as stomped on his neck area, according to the affidavit.

Three witnesses also told troopers they saw Garcia and the other man kicking and stomping on the employee while he was on the ground. One of the witnesses attempted to break up the fight. Garcia and the other man ran out of the aisle when other employees approached, Green wrote.

No charges have been filed against the other man.

District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe arraigned Garcia and set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24 at Rowe's office.

Docket Sheet

